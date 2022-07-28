Tipperary hurling stars join the coaching team for club's fun-filled summer camp

Senior: Our senior hurlers played out a 3-10 to 0-19 draw against Clonoulty in Round One of the County Championship on Sunday last, Ben West, Jake Morris and Cian Crowley scoring the goals. They now play Moycarkey in round two on the weekend of August 6-7.

Junior B: Our Junior Bs are due to play their final round game against Lorrha this weekend. This game is fixed for Friday at 7.30pm in Lorrha.

Under 19 : Our U19s will play Silvermines in Round 2 of the championship on Wednesday at 7.30pm in MacDonagh Park.

Lotto: Monday night’s lotto Jackpot was €2,900. Lotto tickets can now be bought in the following businesses around the town, JKCs, Centra, The HiB, Rocky’s and Andy’s. Keep an eye out for our new lotto bins in these premises. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member.

Phase Two: With the contracts now signed for phase two of the Development in MacDonagh Park and the preparation work starting this week, it is anticipated that the main works will commence next week. This phase involves developing the new full sized pitch and the security fencing around this. To fund this, the club is offering packages on club membership for individuals and families; please contact any club officer or committee member for more information or if you would like to support this fundraising project. Many thanks to all who have donated to date. Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher. Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Tipperary Draw: Congrats to our winners in last Friday’s Tipperary Draw. Philip Kennedy won €2,000; Angela Fogarty won €1,000, while John Kennedy won €200 promoter’s prize. This was the final draw in the 2021 / 2022 draw and we would like to thank all who supported the draw this year.

Youth academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman's Dream are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The 3 Day Summer camp will run from August10-12. Coaches this year include Sam O’Farrell, Grace O’Brien and Jake Morris.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturday mornings on the outside field - road end. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087 1365053.

Under 7: Under 7 boys played a hurling blitz against Kilruane last Saturday morning in Nenagh. Both teams showed tremendous skill throughout and thanks to Kilruane for travelling. Training continues Wednesday evening from 6-7pm and Saturday mornings from 10-11am on the outside field. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Under 9s travelled to Puckane to play Kiladangan in three well contested games. Great skills on show and a huge effort from all. Great improvement shown over the last few months. Thanks to Kiladangan for hosting. Training on Wednesday evenings for football and hurling and hurling on Saturday mornings. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086 080 6460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: The Under 11 boys played two games against Toomevara on Saturday in Toomevara. We had two great performances with the boys showing lots of skill and determination. This week the boys travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday for the Munster Go Games football series where they play teams from all over Munster. On the way home they will also play hurling against Newtownshandrum. Thanks to all the parents for helping out on the day to ensure the boys have a day to remember. Training continues for hurling and football during the week. New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13C panel won their mid week match against Shannon Rovers last week with a very strong second half performance. Training Wednesday and Friday at 6.30.

Under 15: Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m. Championship begins in August.

Under 17: Our under 17s drew with Roscrea in their first championship game last Monday week. The boys played Toomevara in Toome on Monday evening last.

U17 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50 pm unless there is a match.