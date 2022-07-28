REVIEW: Watch the post weekend review of opening club hurling championship ties

Tipp GAA TV | SHC first round review and opening football weekend preview w/ Sarah Fryday, Shane Stapleton and Stephen Gleeson! Buy this weekend's game here: https://t.co/38WelHKxll https://t.co/qLvFDmVJY7— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) July 27, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.