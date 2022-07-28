PICS: Tipperary GAA race day a big success in Galway

The Tipperary GAA Raceday took place last Monday, July 25 at Galway races. This event forms a major part of our fundraising activities each year and continues to be extremely well supported.
On the day guests were kept entertained by MC Paul Collins who presided over a very successful auction as well as interviewing a number of special guests. We thank all those who attended or supported our Raceday and made it the great occasion it was.
To see the images from the day out, click >arrow> or 'Next' to see everyone in attendance.
