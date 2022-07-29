Tipperary hospital faces further disruption over bank holiday due to staff issues

University Limerick Hospital Group has stated that due to continued impacts on staffing as a result of unexpected leave, there will be disruptions to service at Nenagh Hospital Injury Unit starting today, Friday, and continuing throughout the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The unit will be closed Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. Service will resume on Sunday, July 31, as normal from 8am to 8pm.

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 1, the Nenagh Injury Unit will be open for reduced hours from 8am to 3.30pm.

People who require treatment for minor injuries on Friday and Saturday are being advised to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital.

No other services at the hospital are affected.

ULHG is urging people with minor injuries not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL at this time.

The Injury Unit in St John’s Hospital, Limerick, is open seven days, 8am-7pm, and can be contacted on 061-462303.

The Ennis Hospital unit is open 8am-8pm and can be contacted on 065-6863121.

Nenagh Hospital Injury Unit has been hit by staff shortages over the past two weeks and has been closed on and off due to the issue.