29 Jul 2022

The magic of storytelling continues every Saturday in Cahir

Story telling continues in the woodland every weekend and once again this coming Saturday we will have a reader from 11-12

Story telling continues to be a big hit with the children on a Saturday morning and thanks to last week’s reader, Catherine McVicker for giving her time so generously.
Thanks also to our own members for setting up the area in the woodland every weekend and once again this coming Saturday we will have a reader from 11-12 if anyone wants to come along and join in. There is no charge so do bring the kids along.
We will have judges in town at the end of the week to adjudicate on the Green Flag awards to see if we can claim a prize for the works in the Inch Field and surrounding areas.
We will also be attending the Cahir Comhaltas sessiun in the castle on Thursday night and we wish the local music group well in their summer concerts in the castle.
Maintenance is the name of the game over the coming months and weed control and litter picking are top on the agenda.
The age friendly bike is operation with booking through the hotel and although we are still learning about the bike, we are taking people along the trail to show them the Swiss Walk.
We meet as normal on Wednesdays at 7pm.

