Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 29

Dessie Ryan

Formerly Dun Lia, Thurles, Tipperary

Dessie, predeceased by his parents Seamus and Hannah and his brother Michéal, deeply regretted by his loving wife Clair, son Ronan, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Eamon, sister Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, on Friday evening, 29th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 30th July, at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

Ena MURPHY (née Benson)

Willmount, Killenaule, Tipperary

With great sadness, Patrice, Ann and John announce the death of their dear Mum Ena. Beloved wife of the late Dr Michael Murphy, sister of the late Dorothy, sister-in-law of the late John and Phil. She will be very much missed by her daughters Patrice and Ann, son John, treasured grandchildren Robert, Michelle, Katherine, Andrew and Emma, sons-in-law Richard and Dan, daughter-in-law Caroline, sister Pauline, nieces Ann, Ruth and Grace, nephew Paul and the extended Benson, O’Brien and O’Reilly families.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home this Friday evening from 5pm and 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Killenaule at 10.30am followed by burial in Concannon Cemetery.

Our family wish to express sincere gratitude to Mary O’Connor and the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel for the exceptional care, kindness and expertise Ena received in their care over the last three years.

Kathleen Mullins (née Power)

Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully with her family by her side at Tipperary University Hospital. Kathleen, beloved wife of Shamie, loving mother to Stephen, Ursula, John, Brendan and Annette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Lauren, Chloe, Eva, Abbie, Freddie, Jude, Zach, Isobel and Johnny, brothers Vincent, Shamie, Benny and Paul, sisters Linda, Theresa and Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and Kathleen's many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Saturday morning to St.Oliver's Church arriving at 11.20 o'clock for requiem mass at 11.30 o'clock followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Margaret (Peggy) Hayes (née Ryan)

Newtown, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Hayes (Née Ryan): Newtown, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, July 27th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Peggy): Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, sons Oliver, Owen, Mickey, Thomas and Conor and their partners, grandchildren, brother Con, sisters Mary and Patricia, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes' Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Friday (July 29th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Moyaliffe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey