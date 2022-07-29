Thurles Drama Group: Saturday mornings at The Bríd Ryan Drama Centre have become like a Men's Shed

Thurles Drama Group: Saturday mornings at The Bríd Ryan Drama Centre have become a bit like a Mens Shed.
Our most recent project has been our boundary fence but there are no end of jobs as we try to finish our beautiful facility on Friar Street (up the lane between Lacey’s and Mason’s).
Anybody thinking of getting involved with the Drama Group or anyone just wanting a gawk are welcome to pop in Saturday mornings 9am to 12 noon and have a chat, but be warned you might get handed a shovel or saw!
