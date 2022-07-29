Surprise marriage proposal for Tipperary Rose

Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan with her boyfriend Colm Barry who proposed to her while the couple were on holidays in Venice
An exciting and busy build-up to the Rose of Tralee Festival for Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan became even more hectic as she was engaged while on holiday in Italy.
Aisling was on holiday with boyfriend Colm Barry in romantic Venice when the proposal arrived.
“It was unexpected. We had the holiday in Italy planned for some time and the proposal came as a total surprise to me really. He surprised me, I didn’t see it coming,” said Aisling.
Above- David Anchell of Camida congratulates Aisling on her engagement
“It has been absolutely crazy busy because of the preparations and all of the functions in the build-up to the Rose of Tralee and now getting engaged is amazing,” she said.
Aisling and Colm are going out with one another for the last seven years. The couple live in Cashel and they both work as teachers in Fermoy in separate schools.
Aisling said she was looking forward to coming to her home county of Tipperary with the Rose of Tralee tour on Saturday, August 13 with the Rose of Tralee Festival taking place from August 19 to August 23.
