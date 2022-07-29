Irish ceramics exhibition continues at Cahir Arts

Ceramics artists Monica O’Meara and Jane Jermyn and Martha Cashman at Ceramics Exhibition opening recently
Don’t forget Cahir Arts has a new selection of Irish ceramics on show for the summer months. Award- winning artists from all over the country have submitted their exceptional work.
The variety of techniques employed by the Ceramic Artists shows the diversity and endless possibilities within this art form.
Works vary from the simple functional ware that can be enjoyed every day to the artistic statement pieces to adorn your homes.
Artists draw their inspiration from so many different sources
This exhibition is a testimony to that fact.
The exhibition will run to September 3 and Cahir Arts is open six days a week.
Definitely a bit of something for everyone here, call in and see for yourself!
