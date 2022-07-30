Temporary traffic management to take place near Kilsheelan

Temporary traffic management is to take plae on the L-6605-1 Ballydine to Ballycurkeen Co.Tipperary on the 2nd of August 2022 from 07.00hrs to 19.00hrs for surfacing works.
Local access will be maintained and diversions will be in place as the works progress.
