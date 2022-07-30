Tipperary cycling club praised for its hosting of national championships

Olympic medalist Annalise Murphy setting out on the TT course for the Irish National Championships hosted by North Tipperary Wheelers Picture: Coolbawn Studios
North Tipperary Wheelers were praised at the July meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council for the manner in which they ran the recent national cycling team trials on the old N7 between Five Alley and Birdhill
The stretch of road is part of a cycling route that covers Nenagh to Limerick and has been used in the past by the Visit Nenagh One-Day Classic organisers.
“The people involved in cycling here are creating an attraction that shouldn’t go unrecognised,” said Cllr Joe Hannigan.
He said that the route and the organising of the event had been remarked upon nationally for the quality of the road, the support locally and the kindness of people all round.
Cllr Hannigan also praised Tipperary County Council for allowing its facilities at the Civic Offices on Limerick Road to be used by the participants.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.