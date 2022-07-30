Top of Liberty Square in Thurles to be ‘regularised’

The top of Liberty Square, coming from the Slievenamon Road, will be “regularised” as part of an overall redesign of the town centre, heard this month’s Templemore-Thurles Municipal District meeting.



Councillor Seamus Hanafin inquired about the top of Liberty Square, during the second phase of the redevelopment. The traffic flows coming from the Slievenamon road into the Square are “problematic” and there’s an issue as “you go around the AIB.” Would this be possible to sort out?



Cllr Hanafin was told that Consultants are engaged in addressing it, with a parking survey, and other reports in relation to the design for the top of Liberty Square. “It has to jigsaw together,” said a Council official. “Both elements of the schemes.



“The Consultants are working together to come up with a solution for the traffic movements in Liberty Square, but ultimately there will not be that much change in the upper section in the final design.



“It’s largely a roundabout at the top of Liberty Square. There are pinch points that will be addressed. At present there is little or no lining, and that will have to be regularised.



“That will be done as a standalone, it will not affect the Slievenamon project itself (see story left). The lanes will be sorted as part of Liberty Square Phase II.”