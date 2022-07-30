Search

30 Jul 2022

Top of Liberty Square in Thurles to be ‘regularised’

Traffic flows coming from the Slievenamon road into the Square are 'problematic' and there’s an issue as 'you go around the AIB' - Councillor Seamus Hanafin

Top of Liberty Square in Thurles to be ‘regularised’

The top of Liberty Square is to be addressed heard this month's meeting of Templemore-Thurles Municipal District

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

30 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The top of Liberty Square, coming from the Slievenamon Road, will be “regularised” as part of an overall redesign of the town centre, heard this month’s Templemore-Thurles Municipal District meeting.


Councillor Seamus Hanafin inquired about the top of Liberty Square, during the second phase of the redevelopment. The traffic flows coming from the Slievenamon road into the Square are “problematic” and there’s an issue as “you go around the AIB.” Would this be possible to sort out?


Cllr Hanafin was told that Consultants are engaged in addressing it, with a parking survey, and other reports in relation to the design for the top of Liberty Square. “It has to jigsaw together,” said a Council official. “Both elements of the schemes.


“The Consultants are working together to come up with a solution for the traffic movements in Liberty Square, but ultimately there will not be that much change in the upper section in the final design.


“It’s largely a roundabout at the top of Liberty Square. There are pinch points that will be addressed. At present there is little or no lining, and that will have to be regularised.


“That will be done as a standalone, it will not affect the Slievenamon project itself (see story left). The lanes will be sorted as part of Liberty Square Phase II.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media