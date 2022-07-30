The Brú Ború Summer season of shows in Cashel are back!

Located at the foot of the historic Rock of Cashel, our stage shows of traditional music, song and dance run for three nights each week (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) from Wednesday July 13 right up until mid August commencing at 8.30pm each night.

Tickets are €20 per adult and booking is available online.

Prior to the evenings entertainment why not avail of our restaurant facilities. Enjoy fine food with good friends in the awe inspiring atmosphere of the Rock of Cashel.

Irish recipes, home baking and good fresh produce are the ingredients which combine to make a dining experience in Brú Ború a memorable one. (Pre-booking is required for the restaurant phone 062 61122 or e-mail info@bruboru.ie).

The unique Brú Ború performing group have achieved international recognition on five continents. They are in constant demand throughout the world because of their performance of Irish authentic traditional music, song and dance. Their latest high profile performance took place in Bru Boru in March when they spectacularly entertained Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

This group comprises the very best and most talented of musicians, singers and dancers. Enjoy an evening of live traditional entertainment with some of Ireland's most accomplished traditional performers.

The show is delivered with verve, colour, panache and style in the intimate settings of the Brú Ború theatre, but the night does not finish there! Following on from the stage show, performers and visitors mingle in the Teach Ceoil for some more entertainment where visitors can dance a jig, sing a song or play a tune – a lively Cashel set or Siege of Ennis often requires a visit to the adjoining bar, you can also enjoy tea or coffee and a scone.

Brú Ború also incorporates the “Sounds of History” cultural exhibition. The subterranean chambers, seven metres underground at the base of the famous Rock of Cashel, echo to the story of Ireland from ancient times to the present day. Through the passage of time, the visitor’s journey is marked by milestones of achievement, conflict and renewal.

Why not pay a visit to Brú Ború, this oasis of art and culture situated at one of the most hallowed spots in Europe is sure to be a memorable experience.

Please click "Collect on the night" when ordering tickets. You will then be sent a digital ticket for the show of your choice.

Price: Adult: €20

Child: €10 (Under 16)

More Information:

Phone: +353 62 61122

Email: eolas@bruboru.ei