Heritage Week events in Cloughjordan announced

Walk and talk in Knocknacree Woods

As part of National Heritage Week, the Cloughjordan Heritage Group have organised a walk and talk in Knocknacree Woods on Wednesday, August 17 at 7pm.

Dr Alex Copeland, an ecological scientist, will give a talk on the Cloughjordan Bird Survey Project, which is ongoing at Knocknacree Woods.

O'Sullivan Beare Display

National Heritage Week takes place from August 13 to 21. The Cloughjordan Heritage Group have organised a Living History Display on Saturday, 13 and Sunday, August 14 in The Green, Main St. Cloughjordan.

This event will retrace the steps of the 500km long epic march of O'Sullivan Beare, which commenced on December 31 1602.

Donal Cam O'Sullivan Beare - known as The Last Prince - led 1,000 men, women and children, including 400 soldiers, from the war-torn Beara Peninsula in West Cork to the Breifne area of Cavan and Leitrim, where he was seeking shelter from the O'Rourke Clan.

The Living History Display will be led by Conchobhar O'Sullivan and his troupe of volunteers from the Beara area, who will all be dressed in full military attire for this free community-oriented and interactive part of National Heritage Week.



An Information Board was erected at The Green a few years ago to commemorate the march of O'Sullivan Beare through this locality this Living History Display will also take place in Lorrha on August 20 and 21.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star