BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí have arrested three people in relation to a burglary

Gardaí in Clonmel have arrested and detained three people in relation to a burglary at a business premises in Clerihan in the early hours of July 30.
All three prisoners are currently detained at Clonmel and Cahir Garda Stations under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 and are being held for questioning in relation to the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.
