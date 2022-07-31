Moyne AC - Congratulations to Maria Doyle and Aisling O’Reilly in the National B track & field championships

National Track & Field Championships

Over the past couple of weeks club athletes have been in action in their respective National Track & Field Championships, all being held in the magnificent surroundings of Tullamore Track.

First up were Maria Doyle and Aisling O’Reilly in the National “B” track & field championships. Maria threw a personal best of 8.35mts in the U/13 Shot competition to finish an excellent fourth overall, just shy of a national medal.

Aisling took part in the U/14 800mts and amid top class competition finished eight in a great time of 2.44.13. Both girls were experiencing national competition for the first time and did exceptionally well on their debuts.

Katie Bergin is no stranger to national competitions and took part in the U/23 track and field championships in the 100mts and 200mts. While the 100mts did not go according to plan her performance in the 200mts was top class with a fourth-place finish in 25.07sec behind some of Ireland’s scholarship athletes based in the USA. Congratulations Katie on a great championship.



AAI Games

Another top-class track and field competition, the AAI Games, drawing all of the country’s top athletes together, took place in Tullamore on Saturday and Sunday July 23/24 and it was great to see the club once again represented in such a prestigious event.

The club’s star athlete, Katie Bergin once again excelled, drawing on all her national experiences to record a new personal best in the 100mts with a time of 12.17 in the first series of 100mts races to finish sixth overall. In the second series of races she clocked 12.25 to also finish sixth, while in the 200mts she raced to a sub 25 sec performance stopping the clock at 24.83sec to finish fifth overall. Bernadette Spillane is also no stranger to top class competitions and in the 200mts finished in 30.01sec to secure second in her race, a great warmup for her own national championships in early August.



Munster Juvenile ‘B' Track & Field Championships

The final track & field competition for our juvenile athletes takes place in Templemore this weekend with Ella McGinley (U/12 Shot and Turbo Javelin), Sarah McGinley (U/15 Shot and High Jump) and Gerard Delaney (U/13 High Jump and Turbo Javelin) representing the club and we wish all three athletes the best of luck.



Club League

The club league for our juvenile athletes continued to provide plenty of excitement and terrific performances over the past couple of weeks and with the final night taking place on Friday last it was all to run for with little or nothing separating the teams. The league covered runs, jumps, relays and obstacle courses and the young athletes certainly enjoyed themselves with many getting better results as the weeks went on.



Over the three weeks, a total of 85 events took place and without the help of the parents and team managers doing timing, starts, results, photographs, raking the sand etc. it would have been impossible to run. Thank you for your generosity and commitment.

After the final night of relays and obstacle course the results were – 1st - Team Theresa 676pts, 2nd - Team Fiona 663pts, 3rd - Team Liam 622pts, 4th - Team Aoife 606pts, 5th - Team John 592pts and 6th - Team Pamela 580pts. Prizes were presented by our own Katie Bergin, and everyone enjoyed a cuppa and goodies courtesy of Eileen. On the night also Munster Track & Field Championship medals were presented to Katie Bergin, Lily Murphy and Meadhb Hall and our thanks to Aisling and Jim Ryan for presenting same. Well done to John Flynn for all the organising and running of the league.



Cross Country Training

The club is resuming training for the cross-country season this coming week. All juveniles’ athletes from 10 years of age and older and adults interested in taking part in cross country are welcome to attend. Training on Tuesday and Friday nights at 7.30pm.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for July 22nd was Margaret Delaney, Cullahill. Winning amount €96. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne. On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com . Thanks to all who continue to support each week.