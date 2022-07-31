Traffic measures Tipperary drivers need to know about for the coming week

Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures this week.

N76 Grangemockler

Tipperary County Council has announced stop-go traffic management will be in place on the N76 Grangemockler from August 2 to May 2, 2023, from 8am to 8pm.

This is to facilitate work under the Village Pavement Scheme.

L-6605-1 Ballydine to Ballycurkeen

On the L-6605-1 Ballydine to Ballycurkeen temporary traffic management is in place from August 2 from 7am to 7pm for surfacing works.

Local access will be maintained and diversions in place.

N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction

Temporary traffic management is currently in place on the N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 8am to 7pm.

The measures were put in place on July 25 and will continue until September 22.

A speed limit of 60 km is in place at this location for the duration of the work.

Tipperary County Council says the road is passable, but drivers should expect delays.

Notices Still in Place

N76-2 Seskin, Kilsheelan

The installation of a cattle underpass will necessitate a temporary lane closure and two-way stop-and-go measures on the N76-2 Seskin, Kilsheelan, from Monday, July 25 to Friday, August 19, 5pm to 7pm.

At certain stages of construction, work will be 24/7.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.