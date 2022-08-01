Search

01 Aug 2022

The odds are stacked against agriculture in its efforts to reduce emissions, says Tipperary farm leader

ICOS president expresses "extreme concern" over emission reduction target set for agriculture

James O'Donnell

There isn’t a clear pathway to a 25% reduction in emissions from agriculture without new technologies and innovation, says ICOS president James O'Donnell

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

ICOS president James O'Donnell has expressed his extreme concern at the 25% emission reduction target set for agriculture by the Government.

He said that ICOS, as the representative body for the co-operative movement and representative body for the dairy co-operative and mart sectors, recognises the responsibility to reduce emissions to prevent global climate change.

“That said, the goal of reducing emissions must be balanced against the need to protect food security and the viability of our rural businesses and communities,” said Mr O’Donnell, a dairy farmer from Golden in west Tipperary.

“The target set is legally binding and must be met by the sector. This will result in significant change at farm and co-op level as a result. We need to be honest about the implications.

"Unfortunately, again we see a target established without a concrete plan as to how the target will be achieved.

“The reality is that there isn’t a clear pathway to a 25% reduction in emissions from agriculture without new technologies and innovation.

“Co-ops are responsible businesses and we have an important role in supporting and helping our shareholders with our sustainability goals, which we are currently doing and this will intensify over the coming period.

"There are measures that we need to progress urgently, such as the widespread use of protected urea in the short to medium term, for example.

“However, be in no doubt, the odds are stacked against agriculture in its efforts to reduce emissions as the current accounting framework for emissions is not fit for purpose.

“Farmers and the sector will not get credit for adopting renewable energy, nor will they get credit for sequestration from grassland and hedgerows. This remains an unacceptable element of the Government’s approach to climate change,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media