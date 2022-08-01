They're doing great work - Golf Classic to support Cahir Day Care Centre

Cahir Day Care Centre are hosting a Golf Classic this Friday, August 8 at Cahir Park Golf Club.
CAHIR DAY CARE CENTRE GOLF CLASSIC
Cahir Day Care Centre are hosting a Golf Classic this Friday, August 8 at Cahir Park Golf Club.
The formart will be a 3 person champagne scramble (any combination).
Prizes sponsored by ABP Ireland Cahir and Market Yard Surgery, Barnora, Cahir.
Your support would be much appreciated! Contact Linda Harris on 087 6547489.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.