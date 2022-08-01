Search

01 Aug 2022

Farming for Nature farm walk with Ailbhe Gerrard in Tipperary

Opportunity for farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices

Ailbhe Gerrard

Ailbhe Gerrard took on the challenge of turning a neglected farm into a diverse farm system to make a living

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A farm walk with Farming for Nature ambassador Ailbhe Gerrard will be held in Tipperary on Friday August 5.

Ailbhe runs a 30 hectare farm on the banks of Lough Derg. She bought the land in 2010 and took on the challenge of turning a neglected farm into a diverse farm system to make a living.

Today, one third of the farm is broadleaf (three acres of which is designated), one third is arable and one third is agri-environment under wild bird cover.

She has an organic sheep flock and honey bees, which she sells both directly from the farm and online. Ailbhe shares her passion for farming with others with regular open days and demonstration days. She is a Nuffield agricultural scholar and lectures at Gurteen Agricultural College.

These farm walks are an opportunity for Farming for Nature farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land. They are a great opportunity to meet like-minded farmers and to gain an insight into the creative and inspiring ways that farmers are working to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land.

There is a great diversity of ambassador farmers set to host farm walks this year, covering a range of farming systems from tillage to dairy, forestry to market gardening, mixed stock to high nature value farming, from conservation agriculture to productive smallholdings and much more.

The walks cost €10 to attend. Tickets are available from Farm Walks - Farming for Nature

This is a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community.

