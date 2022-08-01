SHOCKING! Car caught doing ridiculous speeds in Tipperary over Bank Holiday weekend

On Sunday, An Garda Síochána's Road Safety Partners GoSafe monitored over 96,000 vehicles across the road network.
544 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.
The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
90km/h in 50km/h Gracefield Road, Portarlington, Offaly
90km/h in 60km/h Waterford Road, Clonmel, Tipperary
131km/h in 80km/h R148 Kilmurry, Enfield, Meath
170km/h in 100km/h N25 Ballyadam, Cork
141km/h in 120km/h M11 Coolacork, Glenealy, Wicklow
