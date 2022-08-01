Over 20 acre residential farm in Tipperary going up for public auction

Chamberlainstown, Cahir, E21 E254
This circa 26 acre residential farm is up for public auction on September 14 at 3pm at Hotel Minella Clonmel.
REA Stokes and Quirke are delighted to offer this beautifully located residential farm at Chamberlainstown, Cahir.
The lands - which are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose - are laid out in one block in four large fields.
The residence - which is a traditional style two storey farmhouse - requires substantial/complete renovation and provides for three bedrooms and study, sitting room and a kitchen/dining room.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.