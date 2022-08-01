UPDATE: Over 60 people homeless in Tipperary, new report has revealed

File photo
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has published the Monthly Homeless Report for June 2022 and the Homeless Quarterly Progress Report for Quarter 2 2022.
The report reveals that 61 people were homeless in Tipperary - down from the 63 people availing of emergency accommodation across the Premier County in May of this year.
Nationally, the Monthly Homeless Report for June 2022 shows that 10,492 individuals were accessing emergency accommodation, an increase of 167 (1.6%) on the May 2022 total.
There were 7,421 homeless adults recorded in June.
A total of 1,385 families were recorded as homeless, including 3,071 children (under-18). The continued increases are a “serious cause for concern for the Government”.
The Quarterly Progress report also shows the number of new families presenting to homeless services and the numbers entering and exiting emergency accommodation on a national basis.
Quarter 2 shows a 10% decrease in the number of families presenting when compared to Quarter 1 (from 728 to 654).
