Exciting times for this Tipperary village as annual fun day returns
Exciting news, our annual family fun day is returning this year. Taking place on Saturday, August 13. Watch this space for further information.
From the Templederry notes in the Tipperary Star
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.