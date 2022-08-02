Search

02 Aug 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 2

02 Aug 2022 7:33 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Noreen O'Dowd (née O'Donoghue)
Rossestown, Thurles, Tipperary

Noreen O'Dowd (nee O'Donoghue), Rossestown,Thurles formerly Moyneard, July 31st, 2022, at South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her parents Mary and William and brother Peter. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Eileen, Lisa and Emma, son Mark, son-in-law Davy, daughter-in-law Ciara, sisters Breda, Helen, Theresa, Philomena, Geraldine and Ann, brothers Johnny, Joe, Bill and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, work colleagues in the Community Hospital of the Assumption and many good friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Joseph (Joe) Kelly
Kingswood, Dublin / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Kelly, Joseph, (Joe) (Kingswood Heights and formerly of Rodeen, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary) 30th July 2022. Beloved husband of Bernie and loving dad to Brian, Martin, Emer, Joe and Aileen. Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Bernadette and Therese, daughters-in-law Anysia, Lorraine and Clare, Conor, his much loved and adored grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bernard (Pinky) O Neill
Ard Fatima and formerly of St Nicholas Park Carrick on suir, Clonmel, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Pre deceased by his brother's and sister's. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, Children Cathy, Erica, Mark and Johnny, sisters Breda, Eileen, Cela and Stella, brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his special grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday the 3rd of August from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir for Requiem Mass on Thursday the 4th August at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

