Search

02 Aug 2022

'Visibility is very poor on that side,' overgrown hedges causing huge problems in Tipperary

Check this out!

Some overgrown hedges in County Tipperary are ‘putting lives at risk'

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Overgrown hedges are causing huge problems for motorists throughout Tipperary according to public representatives.

Members of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District voiced their concerns about the problem at the July meeting of the authority.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan called on the council to assess safety concerns in relation to Curtins Cross, Kilshane.

“At present it is very difficult to access the N24 from the Mountain Road (L8214) particularly turning right towards Kilshane as visibility is very poor on that side. This leads to vehicles having to risk pulling out onto the busy N24 in an attempt to assess whether the road is clear,” Cllr Annemarie Ryan told the meeting.

The issue was also raised by Cllr Máirín McGrath who called on the council to make the Curtins Cross area safe.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan also raised the issue of overgrown hedges on the pathway out of Tipperary Town towards Limerick Junction and asked if something could be done to cut back the hedges.

In response officials told the meeting that the Curtins Cross matter was sent to the roads section earlier in the year for inspection and approval for funding under the road safety scheme.

James Swords, District Engineer, said he expected the hedges on the pathway towards Limerick Junction to be cut in the next week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media