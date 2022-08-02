'Visibility is very poor on that side,' overgrown hedges causing huge problems in Tipperary

Overgrown hedges are causing huge problems for motorists throughout Tipperary according to public representatives.

Members of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District voiced their concerns about the problem at the July meeting of the authority.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan called on the council to assess safety concerns in relation to Curtins Cross, Kilshane.

“At present it is very difficult to access the N24 from the Mountain Road (L8214) particularly turning right towards Kilshane as visibility is very poor on that side. This leads to vehicles having to risk pulling out onto the busy N24 in an attempt to assess whether the road is clear,” Cllr Annemarie Ryan told the meeting.

The issue was also raised by Cllr Máirín McGrath who called on the council to make the Curtins Cross area safe.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan also raised the issue of overgrown hedges on the pathway out of Tipperary Town towards Limerick Junction and asked if something could be done to cut back the hedges.

In response officials told the meeting that the Curtins Cross matter was sent to the roads section earlier in the year for inspection and approval for funding under the road safety scheme.

James Swords, District Engineer, said he expected the hedges on the pathway towards Limerick Junction to be cut in the next week.