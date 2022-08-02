Nine-bedroom landmark Georgian townhouse in Tipperary on sale for only €275,000

Two Rivers, Lower Main Street, Clogheen
REA Stokes and Quirke are delighted to bring to the market this substantial nine-bedroom, five bathroom landmark Georgian townhouse. This superbly appointed spacious and bright residence is centrally located in the heart of Clogheen.
This unique residence has the benefit of a large mature rear garden with vehicular access to rear and a range of lofted outbuildings. It really needs to be viewed to be appreciated and represents excellent value for money.
AMV €275,000
Phone REA Stokes & Quirke 052 6121788
