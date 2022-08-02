Tipperary GAA Club has major plans - have your say on Wednesday night!

Mullinahone GAA Club are holding a planning workshop which will run over three nights, two hours per night, beginning on Wednesday August 3 2022 at 8pm in the GAA Hall.
CJK MULLINAHONE GAA CLUB
The Charles J. Kickham's GAA Club in Mullinahone wants to make major changes for the good of our local community over the next few years and we really need your help.
We would love to see the whole community uniting and building together, so that our club and this development can benefit everyone.
The purpose of these workshops is to everyone a say in the future of our club.
You are invited, so do come along.
