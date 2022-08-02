Results: Football action throws up some surprises

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Upperchurch Drombane 1-12 Cahir 1-8
Clonmel Commercials 1-14 Killenaule 0-9
Rockwell Rovers 3-11 Drom & Inch 0-14
Moyle Rovers 2-14 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-8
Loughmore Castleiney 0-12 Ardfinnan 0-7
Moycarkey Borris 2-9 Aherlow 1-5
JK Brackens 0-9 Arravale Rovers 0-7
Ballyporeen 1-11 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-9
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Golden Kilfeacle 3-11 Father Sheehys 0-13
Moyle Rovers CONC V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Ballina 0-11 Moyne Templetuohy 0-3
Clonmel Óg 4-8 JK Brackens 0-7
Clonmel Commercials 0-14 Fethard 0-11
Grangemockler Ballyneale 3-18 Loughmore Castleiney 0-2
Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Championship
Durlas Óg Na Sairsealaigh 3-20 Holycross Ballycahill 1-17
Drom & Inch 4-20 Moycarkey Borris 1-10
JK Brackens 5-24 Boherlahan Dualla 0-14
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Championship
Loughmore Castleiney 5-13 Moyne Templetuohy 1-13
Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-21 Upperchurch Drombane 0-16
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-18 Thurles Sarsfields 1-15
Thurles Gaels 5-14 Moycarkey Borris 1-8
North Tipperary
U19A Hurling Championship
Silvermines 1-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-13
U19B Hurling Championship
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-22 Borrisokane 0-5
Burgess 1-16 Newport 2-11
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Toomevara 2-11 Roscrea 0-16
Borris-Ileigh 1-23 Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-12
Junior B Hurling Championship
Lorrha 1-21 Nenagh Eire Og 1-5
Newport 3-17 Portroe 1-10
Burgess 1-16 Templederry Kenyons 2-13
Ballina 1-20 Kiladangan 3-13
West Tipperary
U19A Football Championship
Arravale Rovers 1-10 Cashel King Cormacs 3-2
Rockwell/Rosegreen 3-8 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-7
Junior A Football Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-16 Emly 2-7
Junior B Football Championship
Cappawhite 4-18 Golden Kilfeacle 1-6
South Tipperary
U19A Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials 7-19 Mullinahone 0-3
U19B Football Championship
Knockmealdown Gaels 1-17 Ballingarry 4-8
Fethard 1-12 Cahir 0-14
Clonmel Óg 2-8 St Patricks 0-13
Moyle Rovers 3-11 Grangemockler Ballyneale 2-8
Junior A Football Championship
Cahir 5-12 Fethard 5-6
Ardfinnan 5-8 Ballylooby Castlegrace 1-13
U19A Hurling Championship
Mullinahone 1-12 Carrick Swans 1-10
St Marys 7-25 Kilsheelan Kilcash 4-12
U19B Hurling Championship
Ballingarry 4-13 Killenaule 0-13
