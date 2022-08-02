Gardaí investigate smashing of car windows in Clonmel

Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station (pictured) are investigating the spree of criminal damage
Windows were smashed on four cars parked in Clonmel on Sunday night/Monday morning.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said one window was broken in each of the four vehicles parked outside homes in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel overnight on July 31/August 1. She said gardaí are seeking CCTV footage of the Old Bridge area as part of their investigation.
She appealed to any witnesses to the spree of criminal damage to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
