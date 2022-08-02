Two men charged in connection with burglary of business premises in county Tipperary village

Two men have been charged in connection with the burglary of a business premises in Clerihan in the early hours of last Saturday, July 30.
One of the men, aged in his 40s, appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court today Tuesday, August 2.
The other man, aged in his 20s, was remanded on bail after being charged and is due to appear before a District Court sitting in September, a Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said.
