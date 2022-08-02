New exhibition to celebrate Tipperary’s stained glass art

‘Highlights’ is an exhibition of photos taken in various locations by members of Clonmel Camera Club for Heritage Week 2022 at Clonmel Library.
The works included in the exhibition span a century. The earliest window, made by Sarah Purser for St Ailbe’s church in Emly in 1904 while the window created by George W Walsh for Bru Boru, Cashel was completed in 2005.
The selection was made from the ‘Gazetteer of Irish Stained Glass’ compiled by David Caron, Nicola Gordon Bowe and Michael Wynne. These windows are our ‘Highlights’.
The exhibition will run from August 15th to August 20th. All are welcome.
https://tipperarycountycouncillibraryservice.ie
