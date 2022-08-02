'Wing mirrors on parked cars had been damaged,' concern over this Tipperary road

Concerns have been raised about two speed blackspots in Tipperary Town and in Cashel.

Speeding at the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town and at the entrance of Castle Green estate in Cashel has been highlighted by members of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

Cllr Tony Black said the issue of speeding at the Bansha Road was causing a lot of concern among residents in the area. He called on the council to take steps to address the issue.

Acting Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, said a lot of wing mirrors on parked cars on the Bansha Road had been damaged because of the speed of cars on the road.

Cllr John Crosse called on the council to introduce measures to make it safer.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan said the speed of the traffic made it very difficult for the residents of Bansha Road to exit their houses.

Cllr Declan Burgess said the same issue was causing huge concern in the Castle Green estate in Cashel as residents were finding it difficult to get out on to the Clonmel Road because of the speed of the traffic.

“How can it be made safe for the residents to get out on to the road. I have been raising this now for three years,” said Cllr Burgess.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the exit for motorists out of Castle Green, particularly for those turning right, was very dangerous because traffic was coming too fast.

James Swords, District Engineer told the meeting that measures can be taken to address the issue of speeding at the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town.

He informed members that a survey was being carried out in the area.

“It is not going to happen overnight there. Once we have completed the survey we can move on with it,” he said.

James Swords, in relation to Castle Green, said they would talk to the landowner at the junction to see if something could be done with the fencing to improve visibility for motorists coming out of the estate.