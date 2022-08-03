Play in Pink Open Day at Clonmel Golf Club - Support Breast Cancer Research

Play in Pink Ladies Open Day will be on Wednesday, August 10 with the competition a 3-ball Champagne Scramble.
Ladies Open Day at Clonmel Golf Club
Ladies Open Day will be on Wednesday, August 10 with the competition a 3-ball Champagne Scramble.
Play in Pink on the day as we hope to raise vital funds for National Breast Cancer Research.
Once again, we thank Sepam for their support with their generous sponsorship.
Booking online via BRS or through the PRO shop/office on 052 6124050.
