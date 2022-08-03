Temporary traffic management to take place outside Thurles

Temporary Traffic Management to take place on N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 from 08:00hrs-19:00hrs from August 22 /07/2 22/09/22.
A speed limit of 60km is in place at this location for the duration of the works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.