Councillors give go ahead for feasibility study on linking Tipperary's Blueway with Waterford Greenway

Cyclists and walkers enjoying the Suir Blueway
Tipperary County Council has received the go ahead to carry out a feasibility study into developing a recreational trail connecting the Suir Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir with the Waterford Greenway.
The green light for the feasibility study to proceed was given by the council’s elected members at their July monthly meeting in Clonmel Civic Offices.
The study will assess the potential for linking the Suir Blueway with the Waterford Greenway near Kilmeaden. The Waterford Greenway runs from Dungarvan to Waterford City.
A proposal tabled at the meeting for Tipperary County Council to enter into a Section 85 Agreement with Waterford City & County Council to allow the Tipperary local authority and its appointed consultants carry out the study in the Waterford council’s area was proposed and seconded by Clonmel councillors Pat English and Siobhán Ambrose.
The study is being fully funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.