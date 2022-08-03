Search

03 Aug 2022

EDITORIAL: Some traditions are worth keeping

Can you remember the poetry you learned at school?

EDITORIAL: Some traditions are worth keeping

Reporter:

Aislinn Kelly

03 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

aislinn.kelly@thenationalist.ie

One of the most striking legacies of Ireland’s education system is how rhymes and verse were instilled in young people.
Even to this day, many from an older generation can still recall the exact words of poems that they first recited back before Ireland was declared a republic.

But is poetry as we know it under threat? Next door in the UK, significant controversy arose after the work of Philip Larkin and Wilfred Owen was removed from the GCSE curriculum. Their subject matter is deemed irrelevant and inaccessible for students. Their poetry is now seen to have no place in our modern world.

Is one symptom of our advancement a short memory? If we alter the poetry we learn, are we at risk of tampering with the past?

Perhaps poetry plays more of a role than we give it credit for. For children across Ireland, Seamus Heaney’s Mid Term Break offers many their first introduction to the difficult topic of childhood grief.

From the 1916 rising to the Troubles, modern understanding of extremely complex events in history is navigated through the skillful words of masters such as WB Yeats, Eavan Boland and Brendan Kennelly. Ireland is lucky to have a claim on world-revered poets who have all left immense legacies for us to remember.

For many, our understanding of World War One was formed by the powerful words of poets who called authority into question. They are now custodians for the legacy of a war that claimed the lives of an estimated 49,400 Irishmen. Will their words soon be deemed irrelevant too?

Who should we entrust to document history, a poet or a politician? Who bends and erases the truth and who masterfully captures it?

While many remember poetry as another tiresome feature of their school days, perhaps we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of it. Some traditions are worth keeping.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media