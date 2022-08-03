Huge sadness at passing of Tipperary gael

The death has taken place suddenly of Bernard Pinky O'Neill of Carrick Swan.
'Pinky' as he was well known was a friend to many clubs in his capacity as a physio but loved his club Carrick Swan with a passion and he represented the club at South and County committee meetings from time to time, he will be missed by so many.
A great Swan and Tipperary Gael, may he rest in peace.
Bernie's funeral arrangements are as follows:
Reposing at Walsh's funeral home in New Street, Carrick-on-Suir from 5pm - 6.30pm on Wednesday.
Burial will take place in St Mary's Cemetery after 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Nicholas Church on Thursday morning. Eircode: E32EP84
