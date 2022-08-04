Search

04 Aug 2022

Penneys announce plans for expansion of store in Tipperary

Decision by Tipperary County Council due on September 19

Penneys

A change of use of the lower part of the ground floor from stock room/storage to a retail area is planned for the Clonmel store

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Primark Limited has revealed plans for the expansion of the Penneys fashion and accessories store in O’Connell Street in Clonmel by applying for planning permission for a change of use of the lower part of its ground floor from stock room/storage to a retail area encompassing 622 square metres.
The alterations include a new customer lift, staff training room, staff accessible toilets, plant rooms, switch rooms, communications and equipment rooms, air handling and heating systems and an external ESB room.
Nine new fitting rooms and seven new cash desks, all at ground floor, are also included in the plans.
A decision on the application is due to be announced by Tipperary County Council on September 19.
Any submissions must be made to the council by August 29.

