Search

04 Aug 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 4

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Denis (Dinny) Quinn Snr.
Killoran, Portroe, Tipperary

Denis (Dinny) Quinn Snr., Killoran, Portroe, Nenagh, suddenly, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Winifred Quinn and his siblings Teresa, Bridget, Johnny, Tommy, Patsy, Mattie, Timmy and Martin. Much loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, his daughter Susan and sons John, Pádraig, Denis, Paul, Joe and Tom, his 13 adored grandchildren Claire, Conor, Eoin, Lauren, Jack, Shane, Aidan, Dara, Aoibhín, Emily, Fiadh, Saoirse and Ciara, his sisters Nancy, Mary (U.S.A.) and Una (U.S.A.), son-in-law Pádraig O'Brien, daughters-in-law Sarah, Ita, Sinéad, Carol, and Sheelagh Frances, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery. Dinny's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Kathleen Marsh
Gortnalour, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Kathleen Marsh (Gortnalour, Ardfinnan, Co.Tipperary) peacefully, after a short illness, in South Tipperary University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her brothers Sean and Peter, and sisters Mary and Bridie. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, on Thursday 4th August at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Declan Crosse
Reafadda, Hollyford, Tipperary

Crosse: Reafadda, Hollyford and Clonmaine, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary. August 1st 2022.(Unexpectedly) in Scotland.(Company Director WoodCo Renewable Energy Ltd) Declan: Predeceased by his Father Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Aoife, beloved daughters Aisling, Dearbhla and Ella, mother Eileen, brother Gerard (Ger), sisters Bernadette (Durkin) and Eleanor (O’Dwyer), Uncle, aunts, parents in law Joe and Brid (Grealish), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, loyal work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

June Barton
Cooloultha, Galmoy, Kilkenny / Tipperary

June Barton, Cooloultha, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny, August 3rd 2022. Predeceased by her mother Sheila and father William. Peacefully, at home. Sadly mourned by her partner Joe and her family Charlie and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Rachel, Jessica and Charlotte, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. No flowers, by request.

Donations to Palliative Care Team Co. Kilkenny. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media