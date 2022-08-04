Search

04 Aug 2022

Glen Veterinary Clinic on the Bansha Road has announced appointment of a new vet

In this week's Nationalist

04 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Glen Veterinary Clinic on the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town has announced the appointment of a new vet, Míchéal Bourke, to their team.

Míchéal is a graduate of veterinary medicine from UCD, Dublin.

He was brought up on a suckler farm in Kilmallock, Limerick and has a keen interest in both farm and companion animals.

From an early age he always had a keen interest in animals and helping out on the farm at home. In transition year in secondary school, he spent two weeks on work experience with a local vet at home and really fell in love with the profession.

This had a massive influence on Míchéal and he decided to put veterinary first on his CAO and studied hard to get the points to enrol in veterinary medicine in UCD.

Míchéal enjoys caring for all animals and has two dogs at home, a Labrador called Nala and a Siberian Husky called Ollie who are the best of friends!

Míchéal’s hobbies revolve around sport, mainly hurling and tennis.

He was a member of the Limerick minor hurling team in 2015 and 2016 and currently plays senior hurling with his local club, Garryspillane, and tennis with the local tennis club in Hospital.

Glen Veterinary Clinic is a large and companion animal hospital which offers a range of services to the people and their animals in Tipperary, Limerick and the surrounding areas.

They are experts in their field and deliver the highest level of care to their patients and their guardians.

They offer 24 hour emergency service, sick pet care, annual wellness and preventative care exams, general and orthopaedic surgeries, end-of-life services, herd/flock health and equine care.

They are a multidisciplinary team of seven vets, three registered veterinary nurses and eight support staff.

Their purpose-built Veterinary Hospital on the Bansha Road, provides the space and facilities where animals feel safe, owners feel comfortable, and the highest standard of veterinary care is provided.

Kieran O’Mahony, MVB, and Glen Veterinary Clinic continue to grow and to provide the excellent service that their customers have come to expect. They can be contacted on 062-52992 or by email to info@glenvets.ie

