Carrick Davins GAA Club to host two-day summer camp next week

Davins GAA Club
Carrick Davins GAA Club’s summer camp at Davin Park, Carrick-on-Suir runs from Wednesday, August 10 to Friday, August 12 and some spaces are still available.
The camp is open to children aged between 5 and 12 and will consist of fun outdoor sports and activities including hurling, Gaelic football, handball, volleyball, tug-of-way, relay races and bean bag games.
There will be a barbecue on the final day. The camp will suit children who don’t play sport as well as those who do. It runs from 10.30am to 2pm each day and costs 30.
Log onto the Davins GAA Club’s Facebook page for details on how to book a place at the camp.
