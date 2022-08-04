Search

04 Aug 2022

Tipperary outdoor recreation areas receive grants totalling €321,884

The Vee: Will receive funding for car park at Bay Lough

04 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

A number of outdoor recreation areas in Tipperary have been allocated grants totalling €321,884 under the Government's Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The funding has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

Ten projects in County Tipperary will receive the grant aid.

These projects will enhance existing outdoor recreation facilities and help to develop new amenities which will be an important resource for local communities and visitors to the region, he said.

"Easy access to outdoor amenities in every community is beneficial for all age groups," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Deputy Cahill complimented Tipperary County Council and the efforts of those who had worked together to bring these projects to this stage.

The commitment of local community groups throughout was critical to the success of this scheme, he said.

The 10 projects are:

- Adventure Lough Derg: To improve both design and content of Adventure Lough Derg app available on AppStore and Google Play; North Tipperary Development, €27,000

- Ballinderry River Walk: Phase II Upgrade of section of river walk along the Ballyfinboy River; Tipperary County Council, €26,784 

- Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh voluntary cycling initiative: Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh promotion of voluntary cycling initiative; Tipperary County Council, €30,000 

Clare Glens River Walk (PDM): Clare Glens River Walk upgrade, planning and design; Tipperary County Council, €48,600 

Kilballyboy Wood: Kilballyboy Wood Trails: Provide three looped walks; Tipperary County Council, €30,000 

Liam Lynch trailhead car park: The provision of a car park at Liam Lynch trailhead; Tipperary County Council, €30,000 

Sliabh na mBan Cairn and Walk: Create road side parking at the trailhead; Tipperary County Council, €30,000 

Soloheadbeg Greenway and Water Park (PDM): Planning and design, water park and proposed greenway; Tipperary County Council, €42,500 

Tipperary angling: Complete audit of current angling infrastructure in Tipperary, promote and market Tipperary as quality angling destination of choice; North Tipperary Development Company, €27,000 

Vee Car Park, Bay Lough Knockmealdown Mountains: Upgrade of car park at The Vee; Tipperary County Council, €30,000

News

