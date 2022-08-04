Visiting ban imposed at ward in Tipperary University Hospital due to Covid-19 outbreak

A patient visiting ban has been imposed on one ward at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The hospital's management has issued a statement this morning advising that visitors will not be permitted to Medical Ward 3 changes effective from today (Wednesday, August 4) until Sunday, August 14.

In other wards, only one visitor per patient per day is now advised.

The hospital says the following exceptions will be facilitated.

· End of life Non-CoviD-19 Patient - Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

· End of life CoviD-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.

· Critically ill patient - Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

· One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

· Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.

All visitors need to complete a Covid-19 Risk Assessment form at the front door prior to visiting.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Visiting Arrangements will be reviewed on a weekly basis.