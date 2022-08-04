County athletics titles for Mossie Bracken and Angela McCann

The County Senior and Masters 10 Mile road championships took place last Sunday in Galbally where conditions were good at the start of the race but the weather got warmer as the race unfolded. Still, we witnessed some great performances.



Right from the start a group of four athletes set the pace that included the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Kieran Lees and Barry Hartnett along with John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes and the eventual Champion, Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo.

Then at around halfway the pace was set by Mossy and John with Barry in close attention while John Russell of Thurles Crokes and Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo were making good progress.



Then at around 8 miles Mossy increased the pace on the downward section and soon opened a commanding lead that he held all the way to the line to win in 56 mins 15 secs, great running in such conditions. Then we had Barry Hartnett also running very well when winning the Silver medal in 56 mins 40 secs with John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes 3rd in 57 mins 356 secs.

For the record John Russell of Thurles Crokes was 4th with Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo 5th and Kieran Lees of Mooreabbey Milers 6th.



At this stage all three Clubs, Thurles Crokes, Moycarkey Coolcroo and Mooreabbey Milers had 2 finishers in with 4 to score for the club title, so every place was precious and hard fought for. In the end Thurles Crokes edged it from their near neighbours Moycarkey Coolcroo by just one point, 26 points to 27 points. Their other scorers were Declan Ryan 8th and Liam Shanahan 11th.



This was a great win and great credit to Thurles Crokes who were winning this title for the 6th time in a row. Congrats also to Moycarkey Coolcroo who were winning their first set of medals in this competition and going by their performances this year, they are assembling a strong squad and this could be the start of another Golden era. Their quartet included Mossy, Paddy, Conor Keating 7th and Shane Mullaney 14th.



The Mooreabbey Milers team of Barry Hartnett, Kieran Lees, Willie O Donoghue 12th and Tom Blackburn 15th won the bronze medals. In the B Section Mooreabbey Milers won the Gold with Moycarkey Coolcroo winning the Silver.



Above: Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes

Womens Race

In the women’s race we had Angela McCann of Clonmel retaining her title convincingly in 64 mins 30 secs. Then we had Linda Grogan of Dundrum Ac winning the Silver and it is great to see Linda back competing well again.



The Bronze medal was won by Mary Louise Ryan of Moroeabbey Milers with Karen Coughlan of Dundrum 4th, Sareen Walsh of Clonmel 5th and Siobhan O’ Dwyer of Mooreabbey Milers 6th.



The gold medals were won by the Dundrum team of Linda, Karen and Mairead Julian. The Silver medals were won by the Clonmel team of Angela, Sareen and Helen O Ceallaigh. The bronze team medals were won by the Mooreabbey Milers trio of Mary Louise, Siobhan and Deirdre Bailey.



In the B Section the gold medals were won by the Mooreabbey Milers trio of Noelle O Brien, Anne Marie Condon and Tricia Ryan.



These Championships also incorporated the Master Championships and these awards were won as follows:



Women over 35: 1st Deirdre Bailey (Mooreabbey Milers) 2nd Noelle O Brien (Mooreabbey Milers), Women over 40 1st Karen Coughlan (Dundrum), 2nd Siobhan O Dwyer (Moroeabbey Milers) and 3rd Anne Marie Condon (Mooreabbey Milers), Women over 45 1st Sareen Walsh (Clonmel) and 2nd Mairead Julian (Dundrum), Women over 50 1st Martina Ryan (Thurles Crokes) and 2nd Helen O Ceallaigh (Clonmel).



Men over 35: 1st Paddy Cummins (Moycarkey Coolcroo), 2nd Shane Mullaney (Moycarkey Coolcroo), 3rd Michael Bailey (Mooreabbey Milers),

Men over 40: 1st Kieran Lees (Mooreabbey Milers), Declan Ryan (Thurles Crokes), 3rd Martin Keane (Dundrum),

Men over 45: 1st John Russell (Thurles Crokes), 2nd John Fogarty (Moycarkey Coolcroo), 3rd Paddy Clarke (Templemore)

Men over 50: 1st Peter Madden Templemore, 2nd Ger Hanley (Mooreabbey Milers).

Men over 55: 1st Conor Fleming (Clonmel), 2nd Tom Blackburn (Mooreabbey Milers), 3rd Tony Delaney (Dundrum).

Men over 60: 1st Willie O Donoghue, 2nd Anthony Power (Clonmel)

Men over 65: 1st Matt Alexander (Coolquill) and 2nd Tom Quinn (Clonmel).



Prior to these Championships a minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to Bernard ‘Pinky’ O Neill of Clonmel AC who died so suddenly last weekend.