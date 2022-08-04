BREAKING: Planning granted for 36m structure on grounds of popular Tipperary soccer club

File photo
A planning application has been given the green light for a 36m lattice support structure carrying telecommunications equipment on the grounds of a popular Tipperary soccer club.
Hibernian Cellular Networks Limited made the application to Tipperary County Council for the development which will consist of a new 36m lattice support structure carrying telecommunications equipment including antennas, dishes, together with associated exchange cabin, cabinet, fence and all associated site development works.
The development will provide for high speed wireless data and broadband services.
The development address is at Peake Villa AFC, Laghtagalla, Thurles, Tipperary.
