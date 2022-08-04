Days for free electrical recycling across Tipperary announced

Any household waste electrical items, batteries or energy saving lightbulbs accepted, large or small, from fridges to phones, laptops to lawnmowers, toys to power tools, and everything in-between.
WEEE recycle anything with a plug or battery. Electrical, battery and lighting waste can also be recycled at your local authority recycling centres and other recycling points, visit weeeireland.ie
