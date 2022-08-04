PREVIEWS: Round 2 of club hurling championship sets up some exciting ties

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Friday August 5:

Nenagh Éire Óg V Moycarkey Borris in The Ragg @ 7.00

Nenagh come into the game with some injury concerns after Josh Keller and Philip Hickey had to be withdrawn in the draw with Clonoulty Rossmore in the last round. Keller is expected to feature despite this, while Hickey is touch and go as to whether he will take part.

Moycarkey Borris had a disastrous opening round against Kilruane MacDonaghs, so they will be hoping that a good win in the big ball last weekend can give them a jolt of confidence, but with Rhys Shelly still missing, it could be another tough day for the mid men.

Verdict: Nenagh Éire Óg

Mullinahone V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 7.00

In what looked like a tight group to begin with, Group 3 continues to be so looking at this weekend’s fixtures. Mullinahone got a nice stroke of luck with the awarding of a goal from a missed penalty, but they displayed good mettle to get back into a game they were out of for so long, and will surely have a fit Eoin Kelly to start.

Upperchurch Drombane had a very convincing win against Holycross Ballycahill, and look to be in good form heading into this game, but it will still be a tight game.

Verdict: Mullinahone

Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium 7.30

Kilruane MacDonaghs look to have come right out of the traps after their demolition of Moycarkey Borris in the first round.

They have had starts like this in years gone by, but they will be hoping they continue that form into knockout hurling, but they face a stern test in this one.

Clonoulty Rossmore were the better team against Nenagh but some really abject defending could have cost them that match, so they will need to prevent the goal chances if they are to have a chance here.

Verdict: Kilruane MacDonaghs

Saturday August 6:

Holycross Ballycahill V Toomevara in Borris-Ileigh 3.30

This game takes on huge importance after disappointing results on the opening weekend for both sides.

Toomevara more than left a point behind them the last day, and will be hugely aggrieved after the Eoin Kelly penalty fiasco.

They had control of that game for long spells, but showed some mettle to find the equaliser late on. Holycross Ballycahill were unable to keep with Upperchurch in their first outing, but the expected return of Bryan O’Mara could be a huge morale boost for them and should improve them. This will be tight.

Verdict: Toomevara



Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 7.00

The prospect of this game will have neutrals salivating. Aside from their great rivalry, they come into the game with big wins under the belt and both look to be in a good place.

Drom had it at their ease against Templederry Kenyons, and with Seamus Callanan looking sharp along with the tactics suiting the team and a strong bench, they will be confident here.

Ronan Maher will be a huge loss for Sars, as Stephen and Michael Cahill are still out, but it should still be a very tight affair.

Verdict: Draw



Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla 7.00

Draws were the toast of Group 4 last weekend and that makes these games very interesting indeed. Kiladangan have been slowly adding players back with Billy Seymour playing the last day, but he will have had another two weeks training under the belt to get up to speed after a poor display.

Annacarty are a very resilient bunch, and were full value for the point they got against the Brackens, but Kiladangan should improve from the last match in this one.

Verdict: Kiladangan

Sunday August 7:

JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 2.30

Another mid rivalry will be on the agenda this weekend as familiar foes clash in this match. Brackens were lucky to get out with a draw against Annacarty, and seemed to maybe be suffering the hangover from the mid title win. They will still be without Eanna McBride and maybe Lorcan Egan through injury for this, and will be turning to Shane Doyle, the Cadell’s, and Andrew Ormonde for big performances.

Loughmore Castleiney on the other hand churned out a good result despite the noted injuries to key players, and they will know how to find their way to victory here.

Verdict: Loughmore Castleiney



Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh 3.30

These near neighbours come into this game desperate for full points on Saturday. Templederry are a team that were earmarked to make a good fist of their first year back, but their defensive frailties were exposed massively against Drom, and with Sean Ryan being kept quiet, they were up against it throughout.

Borris were also fancied in some quarters against Sars, but the manner of the loss, along with a bad looking injury to Brendan Maher will be a huge concern.

Verdict: Borris-Ileigh

