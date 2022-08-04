Search

04 Aug 2022

Tipperary TD says Thurles Ukrainian refugee resettlement programme can be a success with resources

04 Aug 2022

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has said he believes the Thurles Ukrainian refugee resettlement programme can work with the right resources.

It was recently announced that 60 modular housing would be provided for Ukrainian refugees in Thurles.

Mr Cahill said he attended a meeting where Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his department were they were briefed on the plans.

He said the houses would go a long way, but they could not be provided in isolation.

“Thurles has succeeded in the past as an active participant in a refugee settlement programme, and I believe that we have a moral obligation to protect and support the Ukrainian people who have fled devastation beyond imagination at the hands of Vladimir Putin,” said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill said he informed the Minister that education and health, in particular, could be put under pressure by the plans.

“I spoke to Minister O’Gorman yesterday evening during the briefing and explained that local health and education, in particular, cannot be put under further strain by this move.

It is vital that local schools are provided with additional supports and resources to successfully manage this initiative. I believe that this only strengthens the case for DEIS status for our local schools.

“In terms of health, it is already well known that local GP services are under pressure with high patient numbers. I have also informed Minister O’Gorman that the HSE must put in place an incentive to attract an additional GP to Thurles as a matter of priority to serve the growing population,” said Mr Cahill.

He also called for a local consultation process to inform local people and deal with any concerns.

“I have no doubt that local representatives and the local community will want to work to make this move a success and to help those so desperately in need, but for this to happen, these services must be forthcoming”, said Mr Cahill.

