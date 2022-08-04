Blues Skies Craft and Food Market is launched in Thurles

Blue Skies Craft and Food Market had their launch recently and were delighted that Deputy Michael Lowry TD popped in and officially launched the event.

Deputy Lowry said that he could not help but wonder if the organisers of this Market have the gift of foresight!



“Blue Skies Craft and Food Market is certainly living up to its name as the weather is absolutely perfect for the events they have planned.

“The opening of such a wonderful attraction in the heart of Thurles brings a great buzz to the town. I am delighted to be asked to be a part of it.



“It is a known fact that Street Markets attract visitors to a town. Visitors enjoy browsing through the wonderful and varied stalls at the market, and then move on to experience all the other retail and hospitality services that a town has to offer. Everyone benefits.



Pictured above: Stephanie Quirke with her son Billy and Deputy Michael Lowry TD officially opening the market.

“There are more than 30 stalls here offering a huge range of food and craft products. Markets such as this have grown enormously in popularity across Europe in recent years. Some, that began just as this one is, now attract shoppers from other countries who flock to markets at Christmas and during the summer months.



“People love to wander around. They love to chat to stallholders, be inspired by their talents and pick up unusual items that they may not find elsewhere. This market ticks all those boxes and many more – it is a feast for the senses,” Deputy Lowry said.



The opening market and all those going forward on a monthly basis would not have been possible without the hard work of three dedicated ladies - Tracy Hayde, Stephanie Quirke and Liz Donlan have brought this amazing attraction to Thurles.

These ladies have varied business backgrounds. It was their combined interest in both crafts and marketing that has led to the launch.



In addition to providing Thurles with a new and vibrant attraction, they are also providing a valuable platform for talented people to display and sell their unique crafts and lovingly grown, baked and prepared foodstuffs.



It is proof that a good idea, coupled with dedicated hard work, is the key to success.



Deputy Lowry continued: “I wish all those trading here into the future every possible success. I finish by asking all those present to spread the word about Blue Skies Craft and Food Market. The spoken recommendation is the best form of advertising. So, if you’re enjoying yourself and picking up quality products and some bargains make sure to spread the news every way you can.”



Blue Skies Craft and Food Market would like to thank all those who came to the market and supported our traders. Thanks also go to the wonderful traders who had stalls – some on both days, others on just one day – together with the food trucks.

Unfortunately, a lot of people said they didn’t know that the market was taking place as there were no signs up around the town. Thurles Credit Union were going to sponsor signs to be erected on the 5 roads leading into Thurles and also around Liberty Square but, unfortunately, Thurles MD would not grant permission as Blue Skies are not a registered charity and are not considered a voluntary group!



However, a very successful meeting was held with Thurles MD when a number of issues were resolved. This included allowing signs on the 5 main roads leading into Thurles which will be erected on the Monday prior to each market. It is also hoped that there will be a directional sign near to the turning into the car park.

The next markets will be held on 13th & 14th August, 2022.